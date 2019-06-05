Bill & Ted Face the Music casts Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's onscreen daughters

Image zoom Ben Gabbe/Getty Images; Everett Collection; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bill and Ted Face the Music type Movie Genre Comedy

The road to another excellent adventure continues.

Bill & Ted Face the Music has cast Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as the daughters of the titular dudes. Lundy-Paine, who has appeared in The Glass Castle and Netflix’s Atypical, will play Billie Logan, daughter of Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves). Weaving, whose credits include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, will take the role of Bill S. Preston Esquire’s (Alex Winter) daughter Thea. Based on those names, it appears the pair named their daughters after each other, which is perfect.

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like déjà vu. It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex,” producer Scott Kroopf said in a statement. “We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team!”

Reeves and Winter will be returning to their iconic roles, alongside William Sadler as the Grim Reaper. Co-writer Ed Solomon teased the film to EW as “A Christmas Carol with Bill and Ted,” while the film’s official summary speaks of a visitor from the future who sends the duo on a quest to “save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe” through their rock and roll music.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will begin rocking theaters nationwide on Aug. 21, 2020.

