Keanu Reeves' Always Be My Maybe entrance works perfectly with all these songs

Move over Armie Hammer’s Call Me Be Your Name dance and make room for Keanu Reeves’ Always Be My Maybe entrance.

The John Wick star’s turn as a fictionalized version of himself in Netflix’s new rom-com has been the talk of the internet (causing Keanu Fever to continue to spread), and now the internet has turned his first appearance in the film into a perfectly-tuned meme.

Midway through Always Be My Maybe, Marcus (Randall Park) meets his friend Sasha (Ali Wong) out for dinner so she can introduce him to her new boyfriend, and it turns out that he’s none other than Reeves, who makes a slow-motion, movie-star entrance to Awolnation’s “Sail.”

Well, thanks to the Twitter account “Keanu Reeves walking to music,” we can also watch Keanu strut in to an array of tracks, whether it be Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” or Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”

Watch a few of the best below.

hypnotize -notorious BIG (request by @cosmiccaptains) pic.twitter.com/cCkFG9pvZJ — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

whatta man – salt n pepa (request by @villeneuve2049) pic.twitter.com/G8qtcLz2ZA — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

(i've had) the time of my life – bill medley and jennifer warnes pic.twitter.com/b3Avh1P4Rl — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

take my breath away – berlin pic.twitter.com/Op8inL7qH2 — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

Always Be My Maybe is now streaming on Netflix.

