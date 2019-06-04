Keanu Reeves' Always Be My Maybe entrance works perfectly with all these songs

Move over Armie Hammer’s Call Me Be Your Name dance and make room for Keanu Reeves’ Always Be My Maybe entrance.
The John Wick star’s turn as a fictionalized version of himself in Netflix’s new rom-com has been the talk of the internet (causing Keanu Fever to continue to spread), and now the internet has turned his first appearance in the film into a perfectly-tuned meme.
Midway through Always Be My Maybe, Marcus (Randall Park) meets his friend Sasha (Ali Wong) out for dinner so she can introduce him to her new boyfriend, and it turns out that he’s none other than Reeves, who makes a slow-motion, movie-star entrance to Awolnation’s “Sail.”
Well, thanks to the Twitter account “Keanu Reeves walking to music,” we can also watch Keanu strut in to an array of tracks, whether it be Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” or Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”
Watch a few of the best below.
Always Be My Maybe is now streaming on Netflix.
Related content:
- It’s Keanu Reeves’ world and we’re all just living in it
- Ali Wong and Randall Park talk Always Be My Maybe, D’Angelo, and romance
- Ali Wong says Always Be My Maybe kiss with Daniel Dae Kim was ‘even more exciting than kissing Keanu’
Always Be My Maybe
|type
|
|Genre
|release date
|
|director
|Performers
|
|Studio
|Complete Coverage
|
Comments