Explosion on Bond 25 set injures crew member

Image zoom Everett Collection

Bond 25 04/08/20 type Movie Genre Action Adventure,

Drama

A crew member working on Bond 25 was injured by an explosion earlier today. News of the incident was confirmed by the spy franchise’s official Twitter account.

“During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage,” ran the relevant tweet. “There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

British tabloid The Sun had earlier reported that three “huge explosions” had “ripped through the set and injured crew” at Pinewood Studios.

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

The is not the first hiccup to have bedeviled the new 007 adventure. Last month, franchise star Daniel Craig injured himself while shooting Bond 25 in Jamaica, requiring him to undergo surgery.

The film, which is being directed by Cary Fukunaga, also stars Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek, Flash‘s Dali Benssalah, Velvet Buzzsaw‘s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana de Armas, Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch, and Quicksand‘s David Dencik.

Related content: