Look alive, everyone — it’s time to start expending all that energy you saved lounging in the bubble bath all Taurus season. That’s right, Gemini time is here, and so is your annual opportunity to really make some mischief. Read on for the pop culture that will help you keep things interesting this month!

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

Considering you probably embarked on your own Eat Pray Love journey after tearing through that book, get ready for Elizabeth Gilbert’s next. City of Girls (Jun. 4) describes a very different kind of adventure, throwing it back to 1940s Manhattan, where a 19-year-old girl goes to live with her aunt who owns a quirky playhouse filled with big theater personalities — and falls in love, naturally. What better way to start the summer than to immerse yourself in the excitement of young love in the big, brave city?

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

Ready for a little summer romance, Taurus? Who are we kidding, we know you always are. Look no further than Evvie Drake Starts Over (Jun. 25), the debut novel from NPR critic and podcaster Linda Holmes, in which a new widow in a cozy seaside town (if ever there was a setting aimed more directly at the heart of Taureans) rents out the back of her house to a washed-up pro baseball player. And you’ll never guess what happens between them! Also — feel free to call it a “beach read.” Who doesn’t love to read at the beach?

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

You say it’s your birthday? Then have we got just the thing for you: Catch Yesterday (Jun. 28), in which a young musician discovers, after a strange mystical worldwide event, that he is the only person on earth with any memory of the existence of the Beatles. So he does what anyone of your particular sign naturally would: He shares the genius of the greatest Libra-Gemini duo of all time (that would be John and your very own Paul, respectively; sorry, Kim and Kanye), passing the songs as his own. Happy summer! Here comes the sun indeed!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

You do hate to witness family — brothers! — fighting, sweet sensitive crab. So you’ve finally been able to let out a sigh of relief, after years of emotional stress due the dissolution of the Jonas Brothers, as you’ve delightedly watched them release new songs, take part in cutesy interviews, and make glamorous music videos alongside their wives. Your happy assignment this June is to get down to Happiness Begins (Jun. 7), a Cancerian album title if there ever was one. You really are a sucker for a family reunion.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Virgos have Beyoncé. Pisces have Rihanna. But you, vibrant, sparkling lion, can claim the Queen of Pop as one of your own. And with Madame X (Jun. 14), Madonna’s upcoming 14th studio album, you’ve got an official playlist for the summer. “Madame X is a secret agent,” the pop icon has posted on Instagram about her new alter ego. “She is a cha cha instructor. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A teacher. A nun. A cabaret singer. A saint. A prostitute.” She’s also a Leo. Need we say more?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may keep a good poker face during the day, Virgo, but we know that you let it all out when you get home and feel all the Late Night Feelings (Jun. 21), the new album from Mark Ronson. It should come as no surprise that the legendary producer shares your sign — who in all the industry has more impeccable taste, or a greater talent for making everyone he works with sound their very best? Queue up the moody jams and let yourself feel a little sad for the summer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Who doesn’t love an unlikely duo who ultimately help each other grow!? We know you do, Libra! So kick off your summer with Late Night (Jun. 7), Nisha Ganatra’s Sundance crowd-pleaser about a legendary late-night talk show host (Emma Thompson) first clashes with and then learns to work with her new diversity hire (Mindy Kaling, who wrote the screenplay). It’s one of the only things coming out this summer as charming and irresistible as you are!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

When the skies get lighter, you get darker, Scorpio. “Sunshine” and “summertime” are all well and good for fire signs or whoever, but you’d rather resist the season’s tendency toward the light and breezy. So it’s perfect timing, then, that NOS4A2 (Jun. 2, AMC), an adaptation of Joe Hill’s vampire novel, arrives this month. And yeah, okay, maybe it is slightly obvious to pick vampires for Scorpios. It’s summer, okay? Are we not allowed to get a little lazy?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You’re familiar with the state of Euphoria (Jun. 16, HBO), Sagittarius — you practically spend your life chasing it. The new series kicking off this month, however, is more than just that, following a group of teenagers (Virgo Zendaya stars) as they explore and expand and experiment (yes, some of your favorite verbs!) — though not, of course, without profound heartbreak and hardship. You’re nothing if not honest, archer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Image zoom Tin House Books

This month, you’re going to read Kristen Arnett’s debut novel, which is called Mostly Dead Things (Jun. 4) — but no, it’s not about the hearts of Capricorns! It’s actually about a woman who takes over her father’s taxidermy shop after finding him dead by suicide inside it, and then must confront some hard, weird truths about her family. Strange and darkly comic, it’s got your name all over it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

For the Aquarius looking to get weird this month (or, um, weirder), the best choice is always to turn to one of your own. Your fellow water bearer Jim Jarmusch, whose particular cinematic idiosyncrasies could only come from the 11th sign in the zodiac, has got you covered this month with The Dead Don’t Die (Jun. 14), a zombie comedy in which three police officers and an eccentric mortician must team up to hold off an attack from the undead. Wisely — considering the subject matter — Jarmusch assembled a very Scorpio-heavy lead cast. Aquarians really do think of everything.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

For the last sign in the astrology chart, nothing will do this month but The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Jun. 7), in which an African American man tries to reclaim the Victorian home of his childhood, built by his grandfather. Making his directorial debut, Joe Talbot won the U.S. Dramatic Directing Award at Sundance in recognition of his impressionistic elegy for a lost city. It’s a poem of a movie, for the true poet of the zodiac.

