A Magic 8 Ball movie? Signs point to yes

It is decidedly so: A Magic 8 Ball movie is in the works.

Mattel Films has announced that it’s partnering with horror staple Blumhouse Productions to develop a live-action film based on the prophetic spherical toy. Truth or Dare‘s Jeff Wadlow has signed on to direct and co-write the script with Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach.

This actually isn’t the first time someone has tried to make a Magic 8 Ball movie. After the success of Transformers, Paramount and Mattel teamed up in 2010 to develop a since-abandoned “live-action adventure film.”

But after that project fell through, it appears that Mattel has concentrated and asked again. The toy company launched its production arm Mattel Films last fall, with the intent to turn some of its most iconic toy brands into feature films. Five other movies are already in development: a long-gestating Barbie movie, a Hot Wheels movie, a Masters of the Universe movie (tentatively starring Noah Centineo as He-Man), an American Girl doll movie, and a View-Master movie. (Yes, View-Master, that old click-and-turn binocular thing you had as a kid.)

For those projects, Mattel Films has partnered with studios like Sony and MGM, but the Magic 8 Ball movie will be its first with Blumhouse, the indie horror company known for hits like Get Out, The Purge, and Paranormal Activity.

As for what the movie will be about? Mattel describes it as “suspense-filled” and “for audiences worldwide.” For all other answers… Ask again later.

