Harold the scarecrow, other monsters abound in new Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark trailer

The time is getting closer. A few months before Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark is set to hit theaters this August, producer Guillermo del Toro and director André Øvredal previewed the upcoming horror film at an event in New York City on Monday. They unveiled new footage from the movie featuring events from the stories “The Big Toe” and “The Red Spot,” and finished by premiering a new trailer.

Based on the books of the same name by Alvin Schwartz and Stephen Gammell, Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark is set in 1968 and follows a group of young children in the town of Mill Valley who discover a strange book written by one Sarah Bellows. A scion of Mill Valley’s wealthiest family, Sarah had a hard life and decided to get revenge on the townspeople who mocked her by writing a book that brings nightmares to life.

Everyone who reads the book sees a different story, which is how del Toro and the other filmmakers managed to string together so many different individual stories from the Scary Stories books into one coherent frame narrative. One of the kids encounters the Pale Lady from the Schwartz/Gammell story “The Dream,” while another finds herself living through “The Red Spot.”

At the New York event, del Toro described his vision for the film’s aesthetic: “Family horror.”

“When I produce a movie, I try to bring, along with my partners, a certain aesthetic, value, and feeling,” del Toro said. “If anyone has seen Trollhunters, we tried to bring something of ‘family adventure’ to that. I wanted this to be a ‘family horror’ film. Family is a horror all in itself, but sometimes with milk and cookies you can find something nice to watch. This is what we did.”

Watch the new trailer above. Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark hits theaters on Aug. 9.

Related content: