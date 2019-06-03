Hear Beyoncé's Nala for the first time in new The Lion King teaser

When Beyoncé tells you to take your place as king, you do it!

The global superstar and forthcoming lioness shared a new look at footage from Disney’s virtual-production animated remake of The Lion King, in which the singer and actress plays Nala, the childhood friend of and future queen to Simba (Donald Glover).

The film’s trailers have offered little peeks of Nala here and there, but this new look at director Jon Favreau’s adaptation is the most prominent Nala-centric footage released yet, showing the indomitable lioness circling back into Simba’s life and galvanizing him to reclaim the throne he effectively abdicated to his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Bey also brought friends: The “Come Home” teaser also provides a glimpse at Simba and Scar’s fiery, climactic Pride Rock battle, as well as the heroic arrival of Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) onto the scene.

The Lion King hits theaters July 19, and you can read EW’s full set-visit cover story here to find out how Disney is bringing the savannah to astonishing new life.

