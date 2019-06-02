Watch an exclusive deleted scene from Jordan Peele's Us

Us type Music Genre Rock

Did any of the sequences shot by writer-director Jordan Peele for his recent horror hit Us become, let us say, un-tethered from the movie before it’s release? Yes! Peele’s horror hit is unleashed on Digital, June 4, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, on June 18. All the releases boast an array of bonus features, including featurettes about the film, outtakes, and six deleted scenes.

Us follows Adelaide and Gabe Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke) as they take their two kids to Adelaide’s old childhood beachside home in Northern California for the summer. After a day at the beach with the Tyler family (which includes Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker), Adelaide — who’s haunted by a lingering trauma from her past — becomes increasingly more paranoid that something bad will happen to her family. As night falls, the Wilsons see four figures holding hands and standing silently at the bottom of their driveway…

“For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology,” Peele told EW last year. “I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun.”

Watch one of the deleted scenes included in the Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases above.

