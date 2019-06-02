Christian Bale and Matt Damon hit the tracks in first Ford v Ferrari trailer

Christian Bale and Matt Damon are ready to make history.

EW recently unveiled the first look at the Oscar-winners first collaboration together, Ford v Ferrari, and now, you can see the stars in action with the high-adrenaline trailer.

Set against the backdrop of 1966’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France, director James Mangold’s (Logan, Walk the Line) film follows fearless British racer Ken Miles (Bale) and maverick American car designer Carroll Shelby’s (Damon) mission to build a revolutionary car that would allow Ford to challenge the dominating Ferrari brand.

“And how long did you tell them you needed — 200, 300 years?” Miles says upon hearing the task, to which Shelby responds, “90 days.”

“It’s these two friends figuring out how do you deal with these a–holes in suits who know nothing about racing,” Bale recently told EW. “It transcends racing and becomes something that just captures the spirit of people who are willing to risk everything for their love.”

Ford v. Ferrari, which also stars Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), races into theaters on Nov. 15.

Watch the trailer above.

