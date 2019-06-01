The Elton John songs you won't be able to get out of your head after watching Rocketman

Image zoom Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori; Paramount Pictures

Rocketman packed a lot of Elton John songs into its two-hour and one-minute runtime. More than two dozen songs from the legendary musician’s back catalog were either performed by John (Taron Egerton) — and sometimes other characters — in the musical biopic, or played over other scenes.

Egerton does his own singing in the film and has said the real John (who served as executive producer) insisted he not force himself to sound identical to the musician’s singing voice, although the actor gets close enough most of the time. But since nobody compares to the real deal, and because many of the songs in Rocketman are brief — sometimes just a single line is sung — we were left immediately wanting to hear the full original versions of all the catchy tunes as soon as we exited the theater.

So EW put together a playlist of the Elton John versions of every* song in Rocketman, including his new song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which is performed by John and Egerton and plays over the end credits. Plus, a special bonus track of the Marty Robbins version of “Streets of Laredo,” the American cowboy ballad that John and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) bond over in the film.

Listen to the playlist here:

*The song “Thank You for All Your Loving” plays briefly in the background as John informs his Bluesology bandmates that he’s changing his name, and a version sung by Egerton is included on the film’s soundtrack, but the original song was never officially released and is not available on Spotify. You can listen to the 1968 demo here.

