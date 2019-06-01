Elijah Wood almost starred in new film looking like Skrillex

In the upcoming horror-comedy Come to Daddy, Elijah Wood plays a DJ and self-proclaimed music business mover-and-shaker named Norval who visits his father (Stephen McHattie) for the first time since the latter abandoned him and his mother decades previously. For the role, Wood sported an appropriately hipster-ish tonsorial look, growing a moustache and shaving the sides of his head. But after a well-received screening of Come to Daddy at the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans, Friday night, the Lord of the Rings star revealed that director Ant Timpson originally wanted the actor to borrow the even more extreme hairstyle of a certain real-life DJ and musician.

“When Ant sent me the script, it came with a photo of Skrillex,” said Wood. “No joke. He was like, ‘This is kind of what I’m imagining.’ And I was like, Oh, f—, he must be kidding. Skrillex is fine. [But] his look is more extreme. I was like, ‘Oh s—, that is what he has in his head.’ And as we got into production, actually, his ideas got crazier. Like, Skrillex was mild in comparison. So, the costume design stuff, and the hair, and all of that, that was really a collaboration. I was like, ‘He has to be human, we have to relate to him on some level. He can’t be a total alien.'”

The Overlook Film Festival continues until Sunday. Wood and his fellow SpectreVision cofounder Daniel Noah are hosting an episode of their new podcast Visitations, 4.45 pm CT.

Come to Daddy costars Martin Donovan and Michael Smiley, from Kill List. Watch a clip from the film above.

Image zoom Tribeca Film Fest

Related content: