Thomas Middleditch knows exactly what the people want when it comes to his new movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Appearing on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, he laid out to host Lola Ogunnaike exactly what the movie delivers saying, “This movie is, from tip to taint, monsters. You understand me? We’re chock full of them. You want more ‘plosions? You got ‘em. You want more pew-pew laser beams? Got it.”

The Silicon Valley star also made sure to highlight the cast, saying “You want more Vera Farmiga? You got that. You want more Millie Bobby Brown? You got it. O’Shea Jackson Jr.? Bam! Coach T? Whaboosh! Tommy Mids? Right down your pipe, baby.”

Getting more serious, Middleditch did explain that as a “wholehearted, grassroots, granola-crunching, tree-hugging environmentalist” he appreciates the underlying message of the film, being that the kaiju all-stars like King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra represent “Mother Nature trying to correct itself” in response to climate change.

