He’s (almost) Batman.

Robert Pattinson has taken a major step forward to becoming Warner Bros.’ new Caped Crusader.

The studio has approved the actor for the role, sources say, though negotiations are not yet finalized.

As previously reported by Deadline, the Twilight franchise star has edged out Nicholas Hoult (Tolkien, X-Men: First Class) for the coveted role after both actors were screen tested.

Pattinson is now considered the official pick to take over the role from Ben Affleck, who starred as the Dark Knight in two DC films (and made an appearance in a third).

The studio reportedly intends to sign Pattinson for a three-picture deal. The next Batman film — titled The Batman — is directed by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) and reportedly opens with an origin story, thus the search for a younger lead. Reeves took over the project from Affleck, who was originally attached to direct.

While Pattinson is best known for his hit vampire saga, he’s also winning raves for his performance in the upcoming title The Lighthouse and is starring in director Christopher Nolan’s mysterious next film.

The news is the latest in the shakeup of the DC Extended Universe, which has also seen the reported departure of Henry Cavill as Superman.

The Batman is expected to arrive in theaters June 25, 2021.

