Pixar's Onward teaser reveals Chris Pratt and Tom Holland's new fantasy world

In the world presented in Pixar’s Onward trailer, unicorns are the new possums. They’re less noble, flying steeds and more pesky garbage-eaters.

It’s a world where elves and other fantasy creatures embraced modernity, where the sky is filled with airplanes instead of griffins and sidewalks are filled with centaurs in their Lululemon workout gear squeezing in a morning jog before work.

It’s where we meet New Mushroomton residents Ian and Barley Lightfoot, two elf brothers who are about to embark on a great adventure in their trusty ride, a van named Guinevere. Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt (as Barley) and Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Tom Holland (as Ian) voice the two siblings, who are looking to see if there’s any magic left in the world.

Based on the sparkling staff featured in the poster that was released alongside the new trailer, it seems like there is.

Directed by Dan Scanlon of Monsters University, Onward sees Ian and Barley setting out “on a quest through this mundane, modern fantasy world to somehow find a way to spend one last magical day with their father” after his passing, as Scanlon described during the 2017 D23 Expo. Julia Louis-Dreyfus voices the brothers’ mom, who definitely forgot to walk their pet dragon and now they’re all facing the consequences.

“In true Pixar fashion, ‘Onward’ simultaneously moves and tickles,” Pratt wrote on social media. “I cried when I first heard the pitch. It’s so funny and imaginative.”

The film will open in theaters on March 6, 2020.

