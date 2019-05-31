Child's Play teaser introduces your killer new 'best friend'

While the recent behind-the-scenes featurette for the horror remake Child’s Play (out June 21) focused on the film’s human characters, a new teaser spotlights the Mark Hamill-voiced Chucky which, in this new iteration of the killer doll franchise, is not a toy possessed by the spirit of a serial killer but a robot made by the fictitious Kaslan Corporation.

“We’re making a movie that we hope honors the original, but builds off of it,” producer Seth Grahame-Smith told EW last year. “The design of Chucky has to make sense with 2019, and how toys look now, and what would truly be in a high-end toy store, or a Best Buy or an Apple store. What would be attractive to consumers today, as opposed to in the ‘80s? We just had to have it make sense. We wanted to just update it to reflect the technological changes of the last few years.”

The new Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son, Andy (Gabriel Bateman), a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film’s cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry.

Watch that new teaser above.

