Toy Story 4 bests the Incredibles 2 ticket pre-sale record

Supers are mighty, but they can’t compare to Woody and Buzz.

Toy Story 4, the long-awaited Pixar sequel about the secret lives of toys, beat the ticket pre-sale record once held by Incredibles 2.

According to Fandango, the film, opening in theaters on June 21, is the new record-holder for the most first-day pre-sales for an animated title on the ticket-purchasing service. EW has reached out to Fandango regarding specific numbers for the pre-sales, but a release notes it’s more than the pre-sale numbers from last year’s Incredibles 2.

Image zoom Disney/Pixar

At the end of the day, both are Disney-Pixar titles, so no one really lost here.

Tickets for Toy Story 4 went on sale through Fandango on Tuesday at noon PT, and purchases soon surpassed other big Fandango pre-sellers like Finding Dory, the live-action Beauty and the Beast, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — all also under the Disney umbrella, by the way.

Incredibles 2, which was also a long-awaited sequel to a Pixar movie, ended up earning $608.6 million domestically and $1.2 billion worldwide at the box office. The film still holds the record for highest-grossing domestic animated movie… for now, at least. With all the buzz about this emotional ending to Toy Story 4, Bo Peep’s comeback, and Keanu Reeves’ new character, interest is high.

