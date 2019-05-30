The Lion King posters roll out the stars of Disney's animal kingdom

Hail to Pride Rock’s royal family.

Every animal kingdom dynasty needs official portraits, and the stars of The Lion King, this year’s photorealistic CG film from director Jon Favreau, get theirs in 11 new one-sheets.

The images get up close with the first family of lions: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s Nala, Donald Glover’s Simba, James Earl Jones’ Mufasa, Alfre Woodard’s Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Scar, and even young Simba (J.D. McCrary) and young Nala Shahadi Wright Joseph).

The others highlight kingly advisor Zazu (John Oliver), Royal Mjuzi Rafiki, and Simba’s extended family, Timon (Billy Eichner), and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen).

Favreau uses similar filmmaking technology from his remake of The Jungle Book to create each of the voice actor’s CG animal counterparts in The Lion King. Not featured in the posters are Eric André, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key as Scar’s hyena henchmen Azizi, Shenzi, and Kamari, respectively.

Ahead of the film’s release on July 19, Disney also dropped a fresh 30-second television spot (shown above) to accompany the posters. Go face-to-face with the new stars below.

