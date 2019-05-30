How long has Godzilla: King of the Monsters director and co-writer Michael Dougherty wanted to make a film set in the kaiju universe?

“Growing up, I would take my pet box turtle and let him stampede through my playsets in front of my old camcorder,” says Dougherty, in a new featurette. “Like that was literally my first attempt at making a movie. And so, here we are, decades later, and I’m doing the same thing on a much bigger scale.

The featurette shows just how much bigger of a scale Dougherty is operating, as it showcases the movie’s four titans: Godzilla, King Ghidorah, Rodan, and the much-loved Mothra.

“I was already in love with Mothra before we started the movie,” says Dougherty in the video. “And then, as it progressed, I fell in love with her more… She’s the creature that best represents a chance for establishing a relationship between human beings and the titans.”

“My favorite will always be Mothra,” says Vera Farmiga, who plays the character of Dr. Emma Russell in the film. “I think she’s just the most spiritual.”

Watch that featurette, above.

