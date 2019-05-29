Taron Egerton reveals the one Elton John song he wishes were in Rocketman

Rocketman 05/31/19 type Movie Genre Biopic,

When it comes to Taron Egerton’s song, there is one that he wishes made the final cut of Rocketman. The actor, who portrays rock star Elton John in the biopic, joined EW for a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday and talked everything from his favorite costumes in the film to his chemistry with costar Richard Madden.

For Egerton, the song that got away is “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.” Egerton elaborated with a Twitter video, answering a fan question about which song of John’s he wished was part of the film, but didn’t make the cut.

“I think ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’ from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy is amazing, and it’s really autobiographical as well,” he said. “It kind of encapsulates a lot of what happens in the movie so I think that would’ve been cool in the film but you know you can’t have everything.”Egerton has been earning rave reviews for his portrayal of John in the unique musical meets biopic. The actor even received a standing ovation for his work when Rocketman premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

Rocketman opens Friday, May 31. Read and watch the rest of his Twitter Q&A with EW here.

