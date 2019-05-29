Rocketman star Taron Egerton says Elton John won't stop sending him reviews

Taron Egerton isn’t the kind of actor who reads reviews of the movies he’s in, even if they happen to be glowing reviews for the Elton John biopic Rocketman in which he plays Sir Elton John. But when you’re besties with the music legend, you make an exception.

“I try to avoid reviews but Elton sends me them every day,” Egerton told Jimmy Kimmel, appearing on the late-night host’s show for Tuesday’s episode. “I mean, he’s vetting my reviews. I’m sure there are bad ones that he’s not sending.”

Rocketman currently has a 90-percent “Fresh” average on Rotten Tomatoes, with positive feedback from critics. The film also got a four-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

The best part, though, is John emails Egerton each new review on a daily basis, all with the same subject line: “And another one.”

Unless you’re John’s husband David Furnish, that friend of 50 years who sat next to him at the Rocketman premiere, or, like, his kids, no one seems closer to the music legend in Hollywood than Egerton.

