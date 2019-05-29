He’s made films about the likes of Freddie Mercury and Elton John, but there’s another musical icon whose life and career director Dexter Fletcher says he’d love to depict onscreen: Madonna.

“I’d do Madonna! That sounds like a real rollercoaster ride! It would be extraordinary,” the Rocketman director told Gay Star News when asked what other stories he’d be interested in telling.

Image zoom Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Asked if the thought of a film about the Like a Virgin singer had occurred to him before, Fletcher said, “No… no it hasn’t. I don’t know how happy she’d be about that [idea]… But what an extraordinary life that would be. If I was to tackle any other icon like that, it would be her. She’s extraordinary.”

There is reason to believe, however, that Madonna may not be on board with a film about her life. The day after it was announced in April 2017 that Universal had boarded Blonde Ambition, a biopic focusing on the singer’s early days, Madonna took to her Instagram to seemingly voice her opinion about the project.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” she wrote. “Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

In the meantime, Fletcher’s Rocketman, which follows the rise and turbulent life of the “Tiny Dancer” singer from his early days to his massive success in the music world, hits theaters Friday. It stars Taron Egerton as John and Richard Madden as his music manager and lover John Reid.

The biopic hopes to replicate the massive box office success of Bohemian Rhapsody, which Fletcher stepped in to direct after original director Bryan Singer was fired by Fox more than halfway through production. The film about Queen frontman Mercury made a whopping $903 million globally.

