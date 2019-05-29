Paul Walker becomes a dinosaur in bananas Tammy and the T-Rex trailer

There aren’t many films in which the late Paul Walker got turned into a dinosaur. In fact, there’s really just the 1994 science fiction-comedy, Tammy and the T-Rex. The movie stars Denise Richards as the titular Tammy, a high school cheerleader whose boyfriend Michael (Walker) has his brain implanted into the body of a robot dinosaur by a mad scientist.

We are honestly not making this up! Directed by Stewart Raffill (The Philadelphia Experiment), Tammy and the T-Rex was originally intended to be more of a horror film, but much of the gorier material was cut before the movie’s — ultimately negligible — release. 25 years on, the original R-rated “gore-cut” is set to be released and will receive its world premiere at Chicago’ Cinepocalypse film festival in June.

“Knowing that Tarantino had already committed to Cannes and Scorsese wouldn’t be done in time, we settled on our next best option,” Cinepocalypse Founder and Artistic Director Josh Goldbloom tells EW. “Much more than a curiosity, Tammy is an unrivaled gem, and easily one of the most unique, jaw-droppingly entertaining genre film discoveries of the decade. It’s destined for cult classic status, and we’re thrilled to help launch this beautiful crazy beast back into the world 25 years later.”

Cinepocalypse takes place at the Music Box Theatre, June 13-20. Other films in the festival’s lineup include the Glenn Danzig-directed Verotika and Flatliners, the screening of which will be hosted by filmmaker Joel Schumacher. EW can exclusively reveal that Cinepocalypse’s closing night will feature a 25th-anniversary screening of the 1994 comedy Airheads, with director Michael Lehmann in attendance. More details can be found at the festival’s official website.

A 4K restoration of the original version of Tammy and the T-Rex will be released in theaters and on Blu-ray later this year.

Watch the — at times very bloody — trailer for the Cinepocalypse screening of Tammy and the T-Rex above.

