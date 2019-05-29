If you’ve always wanted to have what she’s having, now’s your chance.

Iconic New York restaurant Katz’s Delicatessen is hosting a fake orgasm contest to celebrate the 30th anniversary of When Harry Met Sally. The film features a famous scene at Katz’s where Meg Ryan’s Sally fakes an orgasm to make a point to Harry (Billy Crystal) that he’s most likely been with a woman who’s faked it at some point in his dating life.

The movie, directed by Rob Reiner from a Nora Ephron script, turns 30 this year, and on July 12 Katz’s will host a scene reenactment contest as part of a slate of events celebrating this milestone. Contestants will be invited to sit at the same table where Crystal and Ryan filmed the iconic scene in 1989 to reenact Ryan’s big O moment, which inspired the famous crack, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

According to a statement from the deli, contestants will give their best O-face, and a panel of still-to-be-announced judges will evaluate who faked it better than (or as well as) Meg Ryan. The judging panel will include notable New Yorkers and special guests.

Image zoom Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

In April, Reiner, Crystal, and Ryan reunited at the 10th annual Turner Classic Movies film festival to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. In front of a crowd of fans, they discussed the memorable orgasm scene and Reiner revealed that it was largely Ryan’s idea.

“Meg was the one who said, ‘I’ll do it. I’ll actually do it,’” he said. “The idea was we gotta have something that men don’t know about women because earlier where they’re in the plane together and Billy talked about after sex how a man feels and all that, and we were saying we need a counterpoint, and Meg said, ‘I’ll do it, I’ll just actually act it out. We don’t have to talk about it. I’ll do it.’ And I had the idea, ‘[It’ll be] in a restaurant!’”

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

This event is the first of a slate of celebrations Katz’s is taking in part of to commemorate their featured role in the film. On July 24, they are co-hosting a screening of When Harry Met Sally with Downtown Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse, and each movie ticket will come with an exclusive dining experience that includes pastrami and corned beef carving stations on-site.

If you can’t make it to NYC, for a limited time, you can bring the deli to yourself with their special “I’ll Have What She’s Having Package,” which includes a When Harry Met Sally themed t-shirt, Katz’s tote bag and pins, as well as all of the ingredients to make your own Katz’s pastrami and turkey sandwiches at home, so you can replicate Harry and Sally’s orders from the comfort of your home.

