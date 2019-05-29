Watch Bear McCreary create the score for Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Bear McCreary is best known for scoring the TV shows Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, and The Walking Dead, but the composer’s many big screen credits include 10 Cloverfield Lane, Happy Death Day, Colossal, Everly, and the upcoming horror remake Child’s Play (out June 21). McCreary is also responsible for the music on Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31), which includes contributions from a full symphonic orchestra, Japanese Buddhist monks, and System of a Down singer Serj Tankian, who collaborates with McCreary on a cover of the Blue Öyster Cult track, “Godzilla.”

“From the instant I was hired, I knew that I wanted to find a way to incorporate my favorite Blue Öyster Cult song, ‘Godzilla,’ into the film,” McCreary writes in the soundtrack’s liner notes. “I collaborated with vocalist Serj Tankian, guitarist Brendon Small, and the rest of his Dethklok rhythm section, to create my own version of Buck Dharma’s beloved prog-rock classic. This track is perhaps the most audacious piece of music I have ever produced, jammed to the breaking point with orchestra, choir, taiko chanting, taiko drumming, heavy metal rhythm section, Gene Hoglan’s blistering double kick drums, and Serj’s distinct vocals. It is complete musical madness!”

The soundtrack to Godzilla: King of the Monsters is available on WaterTower Music. EW can reveal that Waxwork Records is releasing the soundtrack on deluxe triple LP, May 31.

Exclusively watch a video of McCreary working on the Godzilla: King of the Monsters soundtrack above.

