Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright has started shooting his new film, Last Night in Soho, EW can confirm.

In February, Variety reported that Split actress Anya Taylor-Joy had been cast in the filmmaker’s first narrative movie since his 2017 hit Baby Driver. Later that month, it was reported that Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown) and Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace) had also joined the cast. Last Night in Soho is a psychological horror-thriller set in London’s Soho district written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful).

Wright recently teased the film in an interview with Empire magazine. “I realized I had never made a film about central London — specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Baby Driver was the most successful film Wright has directed to date. Starring Ansel Elgort, the music-powered thriller grossed more than $107 million at the domestic box office, plus $119 million overseas. Since wrapping that movie, Wright has also been working on a documentary about the pop duo Sparks.

Wright recently hinted that production had begun on Soho with a series of Instagram posts, which you can see below.

