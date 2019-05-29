Disney Chairman and CEO Robert Iger told Reuters on Wednesday that it would be “very difficult” for his company to continue filming in Georgia if the state’s controversial ban on abortions goes into effect.

“I rather doubt we will,” Iger explained. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

Disney powerhouses such as Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame have filmed in the state, which is a favorite shooting locale of many Hollywood productions due to its generous tax incentives. On May 7, Georgia’s governor signed a law banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The law will take effect on Jan. 1 if the court challenges against it fail.

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Iger is the latest industry titan to address the abortion law. Yesterday, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos vowed to join a fight against the bill and issued this statement: “We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law. It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Additionally, Reed Morano’s new Amazon series The Power canceled plans to scout locations in the state, and J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele said that although they are still planning to shoot HBO’s upcoming show Lovecraft Country in Georgia, they will “donate 100 percent of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia.”

Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri also have similar heartbeat bills.

Related content: