Boy George is the latest music icon to have a biopic in the works

Following in the footsteps of Freddie Mercury and Elton John, singer Boy George will have his life turned into a Hollywood film, EW has confirmed. MGM is producing the biopic and has hired Anvil: The Story of Anvil director Sacha Gervasi to write and direct.

The as-yet-untitled project will follow the singer, born George Alan O’Dowd, from his his early years in England as part of a working class Irish family until his rise up the pop charts as part of the group Culture Club in the 1980s, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news.

Biopics are loved as much for the story as the music, which Boy George has plenty to share from his nearly 40 years in the industry, including hits like “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Church of the Poison Mind.”

While it’s been popular to bring the stories of music stars to the big screen, it’s also been profitable. Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed more than $900 million worldwide and earned numerous awards, including Rami Malek’s Oscar win for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Elton John’s Rocketman, which opens in theaters on Friday, received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and has earned mostly favorable reviews.

Other successful biopics released in recent years include: Walk the Line, Ray, Straight Outta Compton, and La Vie en Rose.

MGM is also working on a film about Aretha Franklin’s life, set to star Jennifer Hudson.

