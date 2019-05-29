47 Meters Down: Uncaged trailer teases more shark mayhem

Does aquatic-horror sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (out Aug. 16) feature an enraged Nicolas Cage battling giant sharks at a depth of 154 feet? Alas, no. Instead, director Johannes Roberts’ follow-up to 2017’s Mandy Moore-starring 47 Meters Down follows the story of four teenage girls diving in a ruined underwater city who quickly find themselves in a watery hell. Their fun outing turns into heart-stopping fear when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic underwater labyrinth they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged stars John Corbett from Sex and the City, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo, and Brec Bassinger.

Watch the trailer for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, above.

Related content: