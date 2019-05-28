Chris Hemsworth almost quit Ghostbusters at the last minute

Ghostbusters (2016) 07/15/16 type Movie Genre Comedy

Chris Hemsworth calls his role in the female-led Ghostbusters one of his favorite to date, in a new interview with Variety. But he almost didn’t play Kevin, the hunky but not too bright receptionist, in the 2016 comedy because of script issues with director Paul Feig.

“The night before I was shooting, I almost pulled out,” Hemsworth says in the cover story. “Three or four weeks prior, Paul said to me, ‘I’m going to write up the character. Don’t worry.’ And then I got the script and nothing had changed.”

He added, “I was really scared walking onto that set. I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them, and I just felt ridiculous. So I used that.”

Image zoom Hopper Stone/Columbia

Taking a chance on Ghostbusters paid off in the long run. What he learned on set working with Feig, he was able to use when transitioning into a more comedic version of Thor in Avengers: Endgame. And while he would’ve gladly returned for a sequel alongside costars Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Leslie Jones, he blames internet trolls for ruining a fun film full of talented female comedians.

“That whole period I was like, ‘What ownership do you guys have over those characters?’” he explained. “Oh, you watched the film, therefore you should have a say over where it goes? I thought it was very unfortunate and kind of disappointing.”

Related content: