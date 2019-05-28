Annabelle Comes Home trailer introduces a terrifying new spirit

Annabelle Comes Home 06/26/19 type Movie Genre Horror

The latest trailer for Annabelle Comes Home introduces a new terrifying spirit: a hooded figure with coins over his eyes known as the Ferryman. This figure is seemingly inspired by the mythical Charon, who in Greek mythology ferried the souls of the deceased across the river Styx to the land of the dead. As McKenna Grace’s Judy — the daughter of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s Ed and Lorraine Warren — says in the trailer, people would “put coins over the eyes of the dead so he could take their souls.”

In writer-director Gary Dauberman’s horror sequel, the Warrens place the malevolent doll Annabelle in their room of haunted artifacts, but she is unleashed thanks to Katie Sarife’s Daniela — a friend of Judy’s babysitter (Madison Iseman) — who recently lost her father.

“Daniela will do whatever she can to find out whether or not there is an afterlife,” says Dauberman. “Annabelle’s presence causes all these other things to come to life. Annabelle is the orchestrator of the madness.”

Annabelle Comes Home opens June 26. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: