Ali Wong joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she “basically made Netflix spend all this money on a movie just so I could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves,” while promoting her new Netflix film Always Be My Maybe, but revealed that one actor impressed her more than the other.

Wong mentioned Daniel Dae Kim “improvised lifting me up, and that was even more exciting than kissing Keanu because, I told my best friend, he just lifted me up and it wasn’t a problem for him. That was so sexy to me, he just lifted me up and he wasn’t like ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ and he wasn’t like swearing or anything.”

When the show threw up a photo of Wong’s face seconds after kissing Kim, Wong pointed at the screen and said “What you see on my face, that is a grown woman experiencing joy right there. Pure joy.”

The comedian laughed at how while making the film, which she co-wrote and stars with actor Randall Park, friends would ask if she had any chemistry with her handsome screen partners. “I’ve been with the same dude for 10 years. I would have chemistry with a turtle at this point.”

