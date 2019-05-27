Bruce Willis ‘f—ing panicked’ because of a prank Justin Long pulled on Live Free or Die Hard set

Live Free or Die Hard type Movie Genre Action Adventure

John McClane usually is never one to panic, but behind the scenes of Live Free or Die Hard, Justin Long finally got action star Bruce Willis to crack.

Appearing on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Long recounted the story to host Lola Ogunnaike of how he pulled a prank on Willis, who’d warned him, “You’re going to want to have some Dramamine because it’s going to be a bumpy ride,” before they shot an auto stunt.

Long explains that normally filmmakers can fake how fast a car is going, but with this stunt, the car Willis and he were in was being swung around pretty fast. Long figured he would use this to his advantage to make his reactions in the scene more real, but also twist that comment from Willis into a bit by having the PAs bring him some oatmeal to take a big gulp of when his costar wasn’t looking.

“We finished the take and the camera guys kept rolling because they knew I was going to do a bit,” explained Long “and Bruce goes ‘How you feeling kid, huh? I told you you should’ve taken that—’” and before Willis could finish his sentence, Long nervously shook his head at Willis and then expelled the mouth full of oatmeal down his shirt.

“I’ve never see John McClane panic, because he doesn’t panic in the [Die Hard] movies, but he f—ing panicked,” said Long.

A second wave of horror hit Willis when he remembered the actors had to stay in the car. “He was really freaking out,” said Long. All Willis could do in the end was roll down the windows down and yell, “We got to get out, we got to get out!”

