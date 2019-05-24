After fan backlash, Sonic the Hedgehog movie pushed back to 'make Sonic just right'

Image zoom Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog‘s race to the big screen is going to take a little longer than expected.

Paramount’s live-action adaptation of the iconic video game character was originally scheduled for release on Nov. 8, but on Friday the studio announced the release had been pushed back.

“Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” director Jeff Fowler announced in a tweet alongside an illustration of Sonic’s hand holding up a sign with the new release date: Feb. 14, 2020. Paramount subsequently officially confirmed the change.

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

And… is that a GLOVE I SEE?!? — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 24, 2019

The delay is a response to negative fan feedback on the trailer, which premiered earlier this month. People complained about everything from Sonic’s unnervingly human teeth to his resemblance to Mike Myers’ much-maligned Cat in the Hat movie. The criticism was especially noticeable given the much more positive reception of Pokémon Detective Pikachu (deemed cute compared to the creepy Sonic), another live-action adaptation of a video game character that hit theaters earlier this month.

In the wake of that backlash, Fowler announced that changes would be made to the character’s design. That raised questions about how VFX artists could make substantial changes ahead of the film’s November release date. Now, they’ll get more time. “No VFX artists were harmed in the making of this movie” was included as a hashtag on Fowler’s new tweet.

Actor Ben Schwartz, who is voicing Sonic, also chimed in, implying that the white glove on the illustration would be a part of the new design.

Sonic the Hedgehog will now be released next Valentine’s Day.

