Justin Long recalls his first onscreen kiss with Britney Spears in Crossroads

Justin Long is kissing and telling.

The actor recently sat down with Lola Ogunnaike on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, and the two talked about his first onscreen kiss in the 2002 film Crossroads, which happened to be with one of the biggest stars on the planet: Britney Spears.

“I got to say, she was so sweet and down to earth, it was really like disarming,” Long said of working with the pop star. Of the kiss, he explained that “at one point our legs were kind of intertwined” and Spears apologized for not having shaved her legs that day.

“I’m sure they’re fine,” Long recalls telling her. But she insisted, Long said, and Spears proceeded to put his hand on her thigh. “It was like a baby’s ass, you know, it was like the smoothest, it was like silk,” he recalled. “And I swear it was like the smoothest thing I’ve ever felt — it was like a dolphin.”

