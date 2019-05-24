Harrison Ford salutes Star Wars costar Peter Mayhew: 'He was a really sweet man'

Star Wars is now a multi-billion-dollar franchise, but it began with just a handful of actors who had no idea what they were starting. Two of those actors were Harrison Ford and Peter Mayhew, who as Han Solo and Chewbacca gave rise to one of the best duos in film history. On Friday, Ford went on The Tonight Show and discussed Mayhew in the wake of the actor’s death earlier this month.

“He was a really sweet man, nice man,” Ford told host Jimmy Fallon. “He had a hard time physically. It was really hard for him to do what he did for us, what he did for all of us, and he did it with real dignity and class. He was a really neat guy. I miss him.”

Although Joonas Suotamo took over the role of Chewbacca from Mayhew starting with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the original actor did have one last ride in the Millennium Falcon with Ford in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, peaking with Ford’s incredible line delivery: “Chewie, we’re home.”

Though Ford was on the show to promote his role in The Secret Life of Pets 2, the Star Wars discussion wasn’t just limited to Mayhew. Fallon also played Ford a clip of Mark Hamill’s recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where the Luke Skywalker actor pulled out a pitch-perfect impression of Ford on the set of the original Star Wars.

“That’s really good! That’s me,” Ford said after the clip. “He can have the job.”

Watch the full clip above.

