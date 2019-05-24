Image zoom Boris Martin/Screen Gems

Brightburn 05/24/19 type Movie Genre Superhero,

Horror

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the films Pet Sematary, The Hole in the Ground, The Prodigy, and Us.

Between Jordan Peele’s Us, the new film version of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, and the What-if-the-spirit-of-a-serial-killer-possessed-the-body-of-a child? nightmare of The Prodigy, it’s been hard to move at the cinema this year for chilling children. And if you did try to move, some underage psycho would probably drag you back to be horribly murdered.

To mark the release of yet another film about a killer child, the now-in-cinemas Brightburn, we rounded up the year’s creepiest kids.

Ellie (Pet Sematary)

In the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel it is the Creed family’s daughter Ellie (Jeté Laurence) who is killed, buried, dug up by her father, re-buried, and ultimately returns as a ghoulish, and seemingly possessed, maniac.

Chris (The Hole in the Ground)

“Do you ever look at your kids and not recognize them?” In director Lee Cronin’s Ireland-set creep-fest, Seána Kerslake plays Sarah, who moves to the countryside with her young son, Chris (James Quinn Markey), only to start believing that Chris is not actually Chris at all.

Miles Blume (The Prodigy)

The good news? The 8-year-old Miles is indeed a prodigy, with an extraordinary intelligence for someone so young. The bad news for his parents, played by Taylor Schilling and Peter Mooney? This is because Miles has become possessed by the spirit of recently-deceased serial killer Edward Scarka.

Pluto (Us)

In writer-director Jordan Peele’s horror hit, Pluto is the subterranean-dwelling “Tether” twin of Jason, the youngest member of the Wilson clan. Unable to speak and with a disturbing white mask covering up his facial burns the character, played by Evan Alex, is exactly the kind of pen pal you don’t want to make during a beach vacation.

Brandon (Brightburn)

A young, Superman-esque alien demonstrates a less than Clark Kent-level of empathy towards the human race in this James Gunn-produced horror movie, which stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, and Jackson A. Dunn, as the film’s superpowers-possessing psychopath.

Related content: