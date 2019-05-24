Booksmart 05/24/19 type Movie Genre Comedy

How much does the cast of Booksmart love their director, Olivia Wilde? Let them count the ways.

She radiates confidence.

She’s intelligent.

She’s cool.

She nurtures new talent.

She brings people together.

She wears really, really cool sneakers.

But don’t listen to us: Hear it from the actors themselves. The ensemble group — stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, along with Molly Gordon, Billie Lourd, Victoria Ruesga, Nico Hiraga, Mason Gooding, Diana Silver, and Austin Crute — visited Entertainment Weekly‘s studios to dish on their new film which is already a critical darling and hits theaters on May 24. The comedy follows Feldstein and Dever as two academically gifted and socially, well, not-gifted, students who decide that, on the eve of their high school graduation, it is imperative that they party — and party hard.

The inevitable comparisons to Superbad have come far and wide — due in part to the content and in part to the fact that Feldstein is, of course, Jonah Hill’s younger sister — but leaving a description of the film at that would be a great disservice; it explores the complexities of female friendship, and puts the extreme emotions of the teenage years front and center. Booksmart is Wilde’s directorial debut and, as you can see in the video, she got way more than a passing grade from her cast.

