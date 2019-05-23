Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton reunite for first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer

She’s back.

On Thursday, Paramount and Skydance released the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, which marks Linda Hamilton’s long-awaited return as Sarah Connor.

But at the center of the story appears to be Mackenzie’s Davis’ seemingly part-human, part-robot, who is determined to protect a young girl (Natalia Reyes) from a liquid metal Terminator (Gabriel Luna). They get some help from someone with experience when the seasoned veteran Connor shows up.

“Why do you care what happens to her?” Davis’ character asks, to which Connor responds, “Because I was her.” And fittingly she takes the two newbies to meet her protector in the past, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator.

Dark Fate serves as a reunion of sorts, with Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, and James Cameron finally all back together for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day. And that’s fitting considering the new film from Deadpool director Tim Miller (Cameron is producing and helped come up with the story) will follow the events of the 1991 sequel and ignore the subsequent films.

“It has been nearly 30 years since I last stepped into the shoes of Sarah Connor, a character who definitely changed my life,” Hamilton said in April at CinemaCon. “And only a script, a story, a director like this could bring me back into this world — a perfect confluence of events. Once in a lifetime, or maybe twice, an event comes along that you cannot turn away from. And for me, this is that moment.”

Image zoom Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures

Watch the trailer above.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters Nov. 1.

Related content: