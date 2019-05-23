Sylvester Stallone kept the two turtles from Rocky — and they're now 44

Rocky type Movie Genre Drama,

Sports

Sylvester Stallone is dropping some major behind the scenes knowledge on his Instagram account.

The actor, 72, shared a photo of himself with turtles Cuff and Link on his Instagram page on May 5. In the post, he revealed they’ve been with him since his 1976 film Rocky.

Not only are Cuff and Link still alive and living a life of relative peace and splendor, but they also made their film comeback in Stallone’s 2018 film Creed II.

“In CREED 2 with my original buddies from the first Rocky … CUFF and LINK, now about 44 years old!” Stallone wrote in the caption.

In Rocky, Stallone introduced them to his romantic interest Adrian Pennino (Talia Shire) as, “the exotic animals I was telling you about. These are my friends, Cuff and Link,” and forgetting that he had bought them from her.

The actor was also a dad to a bull mastiff named Butkus, who appeared in Rocky and Rocky II in 1979.

Stallone had to sell Butkus to a stranger outside of a 7-Eleven store “because I couldn’t afford food,” he wrote on Instagram in 2017.

“Then like a modern day miracle, the screenplay for Rocky sold, and I could buy him back, but the new owner knew I was desperate and charged me $15,000,” Stallone continued. “He was worth every penny!”

Related content: