Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to reprise their roles in Universal's Jurassic World ride

Image zoom Universal Studios Hollywood

Jurassic World type Movie Genre Action Adventure,

Sci-fi

Turns out the Indominus rex featured in a recent teaser video isn’t the only Jurassic World cast member coming to the new Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong will reprise their roles from the gigantic sci-fi adventure franchise, playing Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, and Dr. Henry Wu, respectively, in an all-new storyline exclusive to the upcoming Universal Studios Hollywood attraction.

According to a press release, the actors “will shed light on their interactions with the dinosaurs along with facts and information about the imposing prehistoric creatures that first roamed the earth more than 65 million years ago.”

Jurassic World — The Ride will be replacing the iconic “Jurassic Park — The Ride,” which closed down shortly after the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in the summer of 2018.

As announced before, “Jurassic World — The Ride” will also allow riders to see the Mosasaurus in her natural habitat and will have two additional interactive components. The first, called “Raptor Encounter,” will allow the audience to interact with everyone’s favorite raptor Blue. Meanwhile the other one, called “Dino Play,” is a more educational experience, allowing young visitors to give paleontology a try, exploring and excavating some giant dinosaur fossils.

Jurassic World — The Ride arrives this summer at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Related content: