Luckily, Tom Hanks has a friend in Toy Story 4 costar Tim Allen!

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the upcoming installment in the Disney/Pixar franchise, Hanks (who voices Woody in the movies) revealed that the ending to the fourth film in the series packs an emotional punch.

Hanks told host Ellen DeGeneres that he’d “gotten some texts from Tim Allen, who plays that ‘astronaut'” — a.k.a. Buzz Lightyear — warning him that “those last pages” were a “tough one.” And per Hanks, Allen wasn’t wrong. “We’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie’s room and Andy and everybody and it was emotional,” said Hanks, who optimistically added that he believes the series of movies will go on to “live forever” and quipped that he’s “looking forward to a possible three-year extension” — a nod to Degeneres’ show just being renewed for three more years.

Toy Story 4 follows the beloved playthings we’ve gotten to know in the last three movies, as they go on a road trip with Bonnie, her family, and a new addition to the gang, Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) — a spork Bonnie has fashioned into her new favorite toy. Along the way, they encounter some old friends (Annie Potts’ Bo Peep) and new (Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key’s mischievous carnival prizes, Ducky and Bunny), as well as Canada’s greatest stunt man Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves). The movie also introduces Christina Hendricks‘ character Gabby Gabby, a villainous pull-string doll from the 1950s.

“It’s the most rewarding thing I could imagine being a part of,” Hanks told Degeneres during the interview.

Toy Story 4 lands in theaters June 21.

