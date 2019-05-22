Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to Netflix this June

Disney’s Marvel movies may be heading to Disney+ instead of Netflix by the time Captain Marvel gets a home release, but the streaming platform is still getting the best Marvel movie of 2018 (in this writer’s humble opinion).

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Oscar-winning, multiverse-bending, animated superhero romp, will drop on Netflix this June 26, giving subscribers the privilege of watching the crap out of it.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman based on a story by Phil Lord, Spider-Verse is the wind beneath Spidey’s webbed wings, the “THWIP!” of the wall-crawler’s web shooters, the spark behind Miles Morales’ shocker skill. It’s the story of Miles, who’s brought to the screen through an animation inspired by the comic book page that birthed him.

Image zoom Sony Pictures Animation

As the Afro-Latino Brooklyn teen learns he has the same powers as Spider-Man, Peter Parker is killed by Kingpin, leaving the city without a savior. But, thanks to some inter-dimensional tampering from the super-villain, the multiverse tore open and Spider-People from parallel realities were dropped into Miles’ reality, including an alternate Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker, and one mighty Spider-Ham.

Lord produced the film with his Jump Street cohort Chris Miller and their comedic stylings come through. So, do yourself a favor and mark your calendars. It’s the film that will no doubt become our next big animation franchise, so might as well get acquainted with the instant hit.

Come for the awe-inspiring animation style(s), stay for a beautiful story about the importance of family, teamwork, and believing in yourself. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" arrives June 26! pic.twitter.com/dbVFGhnyPO — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2019

