Spider-Man: Far From Home tops Fandango survey of most anticipated summer movies

Marvel continues to reign supreme, as a new Fandango survey heralds Spider-Man: Far From Home as this summer’s most anticipated blockbuster. The Tom Holland-led film follows in the footsteps of last year’s pick Avengers: Infinity War, which scored a massive $258.2 million box office debut when it opened in April 2018.

Fandango polled more than 2,000 moviegoers as part of its Most Anticipated Summer Movie Survey to discover what fans are most excited to spend their money on at the box office from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Following behind Spider-Man: Far From Home on the list of most anticipated summer blockbusters are, in order: Rocketman, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Dark Phoenix, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Men in Black: International, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Aladdin, and Secret Life of Pets 2.

Animated movies and adaptations do well in theaters when kids are on vacation from school. Last year, Disney’s Incredibles 2 opened with $182.7 million and went on to gross a record-breaking $608.6 million domestically. So it’s no surprise that those surveyed voted The Lion King and Toy Story 4 as the most anticipated family films. They were followed by Disney’s live-action Aladdin, Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Paramount’s live-action Dora the Explorer film Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

The Olivia Wilde-directed indie Booksmart leads the live-action comedy list, while Elton John biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton in the lead role, was voted the summer’s most anticipated movie musical.

Speaking of Rocketman, Egerton’s costar Richard Madden and Aladdin‘s Naomi Scott were voted top rising movie stars in this year’s survey. Men in Black: International star Chris Hemsworth and Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Zendaya were picked as most anticipated summer movie performers.

See the full list of winners designated by Fandango’s annual survey below:

Most Anticipated Summer Blockbuster:

1. “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (July 2)

2. “Rocketman” (May 31)

3. “Godzilla: King of the Mosnters” (May 31)

4. “Dark Phoenix” (June 7)

5. “The Lion King” (July 19)

6. “Toy Story 4” (June 21)

7. “Men in Black: International” (June 14)

8. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (August 2)

9. “Aladdin” (May 24)

10. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (June 7)

Most Anticipated Summer Family Film:

1. “The Lion King”

2. “Toy Story 4”

3. “Aladdin”

4. “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

5. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (August 9)

Most Anticipated Live-Action Summer Comedy:

1. “Booksmart” (May 24)

2. “Yesterday” (June 28)

3. “Late Night” (June 6)

4. “Good Boys” (August 16)

5. “Stuber” (July 12)

Most Anticipated Movie Musical:

1. “Rocketman”

2. “The Lion King”

3. “Aladdin”

4. “Yesterday”

5. “Blinded by the Light” (August 14)

Most Anticipated Actress:

1. Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Far from Home”)

2. Sophie Turner (“Dark Phoenix”)

3. Tessa Thompson (“Men in Black: International”)

4. Margot Robbie (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

5. Jessica Chastain (“Dark Phoenix”)

Most Anticipated Actor:

1. Chris Hemsworth (“Men in Black: International”)

2. Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

3. Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: Far from Home”)

4. Dwayne Johnson (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”)

5. Jake Gyllenhaal (“Spider-Man: Far from Home”)

Most Anticipated Male Rising Star:

1. Richard Madden (“Rocketman”)

2. O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Godzilla: King of Monsters”)

3. Mena Massoud (“Aladdin”)

4. Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”)

5. Mason Gooding (“Booksmart”)

Most Anticipated Female Rising Star:

1. Naomi Scott (“Aladdin”)

2. Millie Bobby Brown (“Godzilla: King of Monsters”)

3. Alexandra Shipp (“Shaft,” “Dark Phoenix”)

4. Vanessa Kirby (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”)

5. Billie Lourd (“Booksmart”)

Most Anticipated Voiceover Performance:

1. Tom Hanks (as Woody in “Toy Story 4”)

2. Harrison Ford (as Rooster in “The Secret Life of Pets 2”)

3. Donald Glover (as Simba in “The Lion King”)

4. Alan Tudyk (as Iago in “Aladdin”)

5. Mark Hamill (as Chucky in “Child’s Play”)

Most Anticipated Summer Movie Villain:

1. Idris Elba (as Brixton in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”)

2. Jessica Chastain (in “Dark Phoenix”)

3. Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Scar in “The Lion King”)

4. Octavia Spencer (as Sue Ann in “Ma”)

5. Mark Hamill (as Chucky in “Child’s Play”)

