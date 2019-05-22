Here are the projects pulling out of states with anti-abortion bills

The Power type Book Genre Novel

When it comes to the anti-abortion “heartbeat” bills popping up in multiple states across the country, Hollywood could hold a unique sway on the matter. Film and TV productions account for a hefty economic boost to local economies, and members of the entertainment industry are already taking a stand against the controversial government actions.

The Power: A new series from Amazon Studios became the first from the TV space to leave Georgia, thanks to Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale). The Emmy-winning director planned to location scout in the state but canceled plans when Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that effectively bans abortion as early as six weeks.

“We had no problem stopping the entire process instantly,” Morano told TIME. “There is no way we would ever bring our money to that state by shooting there.”

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar: The team behind Kristen Wiig’s upcoming comedy, a film she co-wrote with Annie Mumolo, was similarly in the planning stages for location scouting in Georgia when production company Gloria Sanchez Productions decided not to shoot in the state, EW has learned. Wiig’s publicists declined to comment on the matter and Lionsgate has not made any formal statement on the matter.

There are other projects not necessarily pulling production out of heartbeat bill states but taking a different kind of stand.

Lovecraft Country: J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele are planning to shoot the upcoming HBO drama in Georgia, but vowed to “donate 100 percent of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia,” according to a joint statement.

“In a few weeks we start shooting our new show, Lovecraft Country, and will do so standing shoulder to shoulder with the women of Georgia,” they said. “Governor Kemp’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Abortion Law is an unconstitutional effort to further restrict women and their health providers from making private medical decisions on their terms. Make no mistake, this is an attack aimed squarely and purposely at women.”

Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri are among the states with similar heartbeat bills, but Georgia is a second home for Hollywood. The industry generated $9.5 billion in “total economic impact” for the state in 2018, per AJC Radio & TV Talk.

On May 20, the West Hollywood City Council voted to suspend official travel to Georgia “and any other state which adopts similar legislation,” as well as look into cutting ties with Georgia-based businesses that work with the City of West Hollywood.

Blown Deadline Productions (from The Wire creator David Simon), Killer Films (behind films like Carol and Vox Lux), Duplass Brothers Productions (from the Duplass Brothers), and CounterNarrative Films (on behalf of producer Neal Dodson) also publicly condemned Georgia’s heartbeat bill. Though, none are known to have any projects slated to shoot in the state, according to The Wrap.

According to the Georgia government website, Warner Bros.’ The Conjuring 3, 20th Century Fox’s Fear Street, STX Entertainment’s Greeland, Focus Features’ Irresistible, and Netflix’s Holidate are among the feature films with productions in the state — some of which already started filming before the Georgia bill was signed, a factor that makes it more difficult to pull active productions from the state, given filming budgets, the continuity of the shots, and similar complications. As for television, shows like AMC’s The Walking Dead, OWN’s Greenleaf, and Netflix’s Insatiable and Ozark set up shop in Georgia.

Focus Features declined to comment, while reps for the other previously mentioned film studios and TV networks did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.

This article will be updated as new developments come to light.

