Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since

The Knights of Ren return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

By Anthony Breznican
May 22, 2019 at 09:18 AM EDT
Everett Collection

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

12/20/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

Ben …”

When he ignited his sparking red lightsaber through the heart of his father, Kylo Ren finally ceased being the person Han Solo called out to in that climactic scene of The Force Awakens. In The Last Jedi, we saw Luke Skywalker struggling with the realization that his nephew had been seduced by a powerful darkness. And in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we see a return of the group that first led him astray — the brutal Knights of Ren, revealed for the first time in a desert battle in new images shot by Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair.

Also, Kylo has rebuilt the mask he smashed. It now is covered with crimson scars, just like his true face.

The nature of the Knights of Ren has been a Star Wars mystery for nearly four years, ever since director and co-writer J.J. Abrams first revealed that “Kylo” is a name that Ben Solo “came to” after aligning with the monstrous Knights of Ren.

Who are they? Fallen fellow trainees at Luke’s Jedi academy? Ancient dark-side acolytes driven by the sinister side of the Force? Or merely a gang of galactic thugs, aspiring to the mysticism of a Darth Vader while really being nothing but punks? The Last Jedi did not delve into that mythology, but the new film is bringing them back, hopefully for answers. All we learn about them from the Vanity Fair article by Lev Grossman is that they were on the Jordan set, and the Wadi Rum desert there is the setting for a planet known as Pasaana.

Oh, and in the trailer revealed last month, it appears that Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren is driving his crossguard lightsaber into one of their chests in the inferno of an epic battle.

Otherwise, the only things we know for sure is that the boy may have chosen a new name and a new fate after joining the horrific Knights of Ren — but the slaying of his own father, Han Solo, was the final step in his transformation.

Now, he is haunted by the specter of his uncle, Luke Skywalker, whose vision parted ways with him by declaring: “See ya ’round, kid.”

Whatever ambitions Kylo Ren harbored, his cruel and unusual friends seem to have led him nowhere.

Related content:

Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Kathleen Kennedy says Star Wars: Episode IX 'started over' after Carrie Fisher's death
4/14/2017
Part of Star Wars: Episode IX was shot during the making of The Last Jedi
6/20/2017
Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX
9/5/2017
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Star Wars: Episode IX gets the blessing of Carrie Fisher's brother
7/28/2018
Mark Hamill addresses Carrie Fisher's posthumous role in Star Wars: Episode IX
7/29/2018
C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels says he's wrapped shooting on Star Wars: Episode IX
1/28/2019
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
Stephen Colbert tries to extract Star Wars: Episode IX spoilers from Keri Russell
3/27/2019
Lando's back! Billy Dee Williams returns in Star Wars: Episode IX
4/12/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Watch the trailer for the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
4/13/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
The next Star Wars film will come from Game of Thrones showrunners
5/14/2019
The Knights of Ren return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
5/21/2019
New characters and worlds revealed for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
5/21/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST