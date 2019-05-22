Godzilla: King of the Monsters gets recreated with two dogs and a cat

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

How do you improve upon director Michael Dougherty’s big budget, all-star creature feature Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31)? Well, probably not by recreating the film in bite-sized form with two dogs and a cat. Regardless, the website Joe has done just that and received the approval of Dougherty himself, who retweeted the video with the message “My work here is done.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters finds the titular beast sharing screen time with King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan.

The film’s human characters include Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), a scientist working for the beastie-hunting organization Monarch, and her daughter Madison, who is portrayed by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The pair are kidnapped by what Dougherty describes as “a mysterious organization, with their own plans for the creatures.” The movie also stars Kyle Chandler — who plays Emma’s ex-husband — as well as Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins.

Watch that video, below.

We've recreated the Godzilla movie with dogs and cats. Introducing Pugzilla: King of the Dogsters 🐶#GodzillaMovie w/ @GodzillaMovieUK pic.twitter.com/iBxFaX9No9 — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) May 21, 2019

