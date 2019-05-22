The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs renewed by Shudder

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs type TV Show Network Shudder Genre Horror

The streaming service Shudder has renewed The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a second season. The show finds “Briggs” — the horror movie-loving alter-ego of journalist John Bloom — introducing, and interrupting, a double bill of big-screen terror tales.

“From our first marathon and subsequent specials in 2018, through this year’s series, Shudder members have been loud and clear: we can never have too much Joe Bob,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler in a statement. “We have read every tweet, every email, and every Facebook comment crying out for more. Message received. Joe Bob will be back.”

“It hasn’t even been a full year since the 24-hour Last Drive-In marathon, but since then I’ve made thousands of new friends and reconnected with thousands of old ones,” said Briggs. “The main reason I’m coming back to do another season is that this community of horror fans is greater than the sum of its parts, and it’s about something larger than horror. Don’t ask me what that thing is, but it’s a source of great joy to me.”

The Last Drive-In has become a social media sensation among the horror community since Briggs hosted that initial marathon, which proved so appealing to genre fans it crashed Shudder’s servers.

“For the first hour, I kept getting these messages from people saying, ‘You sons of bitches, I can’t get this f—ing show! I paid for this! You a—holes!’” Briggs told EW, earlier this year. “People were just furious. Then I started getting these congratulatory messages like, ‘Joe Bob, did you know that you just broke the internet? Do you know that you just broke Shudder? Everything’s down! This is amazing!’ It became this celebration of the pent-up demand for the show that crashed everybody’s servers.”

The list of films screened during the first season of The Last Drive-In has included Deathgasm, House of the Devil, Castle Freak, and C.H.U.D. The season 1 finale screens this Friday, 9pm ET.

