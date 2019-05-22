Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Christopher Nolan has assembled a star-studded cast lead by John David Washington for his new film Tenet and filming is already underway, Warner Bros announced on Tuesday.

Written and directed by Nolan, Tenet is described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage,” and also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It will be filmed across seven countries and, as per Nolan’s cinematic preferences, will be shot using IMAX and 70mm film.

The film is Washington’s first lead role in a blockbuster production after his breakout turn in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

Tenet is scheduled for release on July 17, 2020.

Related content: