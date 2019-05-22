Brightburn animated trailer teases superhero-horror mayhem

Brightburn 05/24/19 type Movie Genre Superhero,

Horror

A animated teaser for the superhero-horror movie Brightburn (out May 24) attempts to get inside the twisted mind of its central character, while offering further evidence that this James Gunn-produced film is not messing around when it comes to showing the terrifying consequences of an evil Superman-type figure.

In the film, Elizabeth Banks and David Denman play a couple raising an extraterrestrial child named Brandon (Jackson A. Dunn) who doesn’t exactly share Clark Kent’s love for the human race. The moral? “Maybe adopting an alien baby you find in the woods isn’t the best idea,” says director David Yarovesky.

Gunn, Yarovesky, and costume designer Autumn Steed worked hard creating a suitably sinister look for Dunn’s character. “I just gave so many notes on that mask,” Gunn told EW, “trying to create a really truly iconic horror movie character in the same way that Freddy Krueger is, or in the same way that Leatherface is, or in the same way that Jason is. Trying to create something with that same sort of feel that is instantly scary [and] plays with the superhero-ness of it all but at the same time is most definitely rooted in horror.”

Watch the new animated teaser above.

Related content: