Daniel Craig undergoing ankle surgery after Bond 25 injury

By Samantha Highfill
May 22, 2019 at 03:50 PM EDT
Nicola Dove/Rushard Weir/Sony Pictures

It’s not easy being James Bond.

After sustaining an injury during the filming of Bond 25, star Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery. The film’s official Twitter account announced the news, stating that production is set to continue during Craig’s two-week rehabilitation following the procedure. Long story short, that means the film will not have to push its release date (again) and is still set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

The film, which is being directed by Cary Fukunaga, also stars Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami MalekFlash‘s Dali Benssalah, Velvet Buzzsaw‘s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana de Armas, Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch, and Quicksand‘s David Dencik. Malek, not surprisingly, is playing a villain to Craig’s super-smooth hero.

See the full statement below:

